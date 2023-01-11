As industries continue to adapt to hybrid work structures, the potential grows for cyber threats to spread across multiple digital spaces used by remote workers. Yet with 91% of Filipinos favoring the work-from-anywhere setup, more and more businesses practicing hybrid work recognize the need to take a proactive approach to their organization’s cybersecurity. With this in mind, Globe Business has dedicated itself to enhancing enterprise cybersecurity by partnering with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader.

“Globe Business redefines security by offering a formidable, end-to-end, and easy-to-use defense platform to help prevent attacks before they happen. Our partnership with Palo Alto Networks enables us to develop a solution that detects and helps to avoid these possible issues,” shared Francisco “Cocoy” Claravall, Vice President for Partner Ecosystem for Globe Business, Enterprise Group.

Exposure to data breaches incurs damaging costs such as reputational harm and legal consequences, which can be prevented with proactive strategies and advanced solutions to counter cyberattacks. However, while most security tools employ authentication processes before granting access to company devices or systems, threats commonly caused by human error can bypass standard security protocols that lead to harmful results.

Claravall added, “A data breach can be just one click away. Persistent hackers can circumvent set security measures and install malware or ransomware on multiple devices in a company. Our partnership with Palo Alto Networks enables us to leverage machine learning to analyze behavioral patterns across systems to help stop potential cyber threats.”

Globe Business Endpoint Detection Response (EDR) Solutions, powered by Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR, the industry’s first extended detection and response platform, enable security teams to block modern attacks. By combining rich data and analytics, EDR can identify tactics and techniques deployed by attackers, hunt for malicious activities, and provide the visibility needed to investigate and respond to incidents.

Globe gives enterprises access to integrated Next-Generation Firewalls from Palo Alto Networks as organizations transition to a cloud-delivered network security model. The latter’s natively-integrated Prisma Access and Prisma Software-Defined Wide Area Network solutions provide security and uninterrupted connectivity.

“While we can’t control cyber adversaries, we can strengthen our defense, evolve our architecture, and future-proof enterprises by implementing proactive cybersecurity strategies and technologies,” said Oscar Visaya, Palo Alto Networks, Country Manager, Philippines.

With cyber threats becoming increasingly concerning as business processes shift to the cloud, Globe Business continues to support enterprises with ICT solutions and services geared toward digital transformation. Through collaboration with global tech leaders, companies are given a secure foundation to scale their business operations digitally.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly UN SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.

