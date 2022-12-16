Without a doubt, lawyers are among the busiest professionals. They have among the most hectic daily schedules. That is why it is always a challenge for them to comply with certain requirements of the profession, particularly the Mandatory Continuing Legal Education (MCLE), which requires them to complete 36 hours of continuing legal education activities per compliance period (usually every three years).

Fortunately, the Supreme Court has started allowing MCLE compliance online — approved even before the onset of the ongoing pandemic and originally aimed at enabling older, differently-abled, and offshore-based members of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines to comply with Bar Matter No. 850 that will keep them abreast with the law, professional ethics, and enhanced standards of the practice.

In April 2022, the Supreme Court even extended the deadline for MCLE compliance for the current (seventh) compliance period, which now lasts from April 15, 2019 to April 14, 2023. The move was due to the restrictions and other setbacks brought about by the ongoing pandemic.

Changing perceptions about MCLE

Moreover, institutions facilitating MCLE courses have also become more flexible and creative in helping make completion of the requirement a breeze. Ahead of those centers is ACCESS MCLE, the pioneer and principal proponent of online MCLE offerings in the country.

“It has always been our goal to change the way lawyers look at MCLE,” said ACCESS MCLE Co-Founder Atty. Ma. Louella M. Aranas. “We aim to make them see MCLE as a chance to learn something new, thus ACCESS MCLE curates its courses to cover issues that are not usually tackled but are undoubtedly interesting. We want to challenge our learners’ minds and open enriching conversations.”

Being the leader in its field, ACCESS MCLE offers two options for learners who are signing up for MCLE — Online On-Demand and Flexible-Synchronous MCLE.

On-Demand vs. Flexi-Synch

The revolutionary Online On-Demand format allows learners to complete pre-recorded lectures at their most convenient time. ACCESS MCLE has made sure that all on-demand lectures are presented in high-quality materials with clear and crisp videos plus other learning aids for better appreciation and higher effectiveness.

On the other hand, Flexible-Synchronous or Flexi-Synch MCLE facilitates an online classroom setup that is made more convenient particularly for learners with very hectic schedules. That is because courses are facilitated in specified dates monthly and throughout the year. Thus, if a learner misses a session, he/she just needs to log in at the specified day and time on the succeeding month/s.

“We currently have a good balance between On-Demand and Flexi-Synch for ACCESS MCLE learners. I noticed that many practitioners enroll in Flexi-Synch due to unfamiliarity with the mechanics of On-Demand learning, which is really just like watching a movie or series on Netflix. Enroll and register with ACCESS and then choose from our wide selection of courses,” Atty. Aranas said.

Thus, taking On-Demand MCLE at ACCESS MCLE could be integrated into a learner’s daily habits. “That is why we recommend ACCESS On-Demand MCLE to busy learners as there is no schedule, time, or place to do it. Convenience is the only consideration. Moreover, our On-Demand courses are designed not just to educate but to also be highly interactive. The topics are unique and the lecturers are the best subject matter experts,” Atty. Aranas advised.

To learn more about ACCESS MCLE and its programs, visit https://accessonline.ph/.

