Businesses that innovate, inspire, and involve will take the centerstage this November, as Ayala Enterprise Circle (AEC) recognizes Ayala-powered local enterprises in the first-ever AEC IncrediBiz Awards.

The AEC IncrediBiz Awards is open to Ayala Enterprise Circle members and businesses working with any Ayala group company–from digital solutions by Globe Telecom to banking by BPI to real estate and malls by Ayala Land.

According to Ayala Group Club COO and General Manager Timothy Reyes, the AEC IncrediBiz Awards seeks to recognize incredible stories of SMEs that have grown and excelled by working with the Ayala group.

“With the launch of the AEC IncrediBiz Awards, we will celebrate remarkable entrepreneurs and their stories, initiatives and experiences championing growth, grit, digitalization, and corporate social responsibility. We invite all businesses to submit their applications for any of our award categories and grab this opportunity to be seen, recognized and celebrated,” Reyes said.

The AEC IncrediBiz Awards has three categories: Inspire, Innovate, and Involve. Inspire will feature businesses with inspiring stories showcasing success and resilience. It will highlight companies that showcased Best in Growth (revenue, branches, and product & services) and Best in Grit (overcoming challenges). Innovate will feature businesses that stay ahead of the game by being the Best in Digital Transformation and Best in Business Breakthrough. Finally, Involve will feature businesses that put social responsibility at their core.

Winners in each category will receive cash prizes and access to an exclusive awarding ceremony happening on November 22, 2022. Deadline of entry submissions will be on October 25, 2022.

