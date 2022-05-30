NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

JUNE 30, 2022 / 3:00 P.M.

DEAR STOCKHOLDERS:

Please be advised that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of NATIONAL REINSURANCE CORPORATION OF THE PHILIPPINES (the “Company”) will be held virtually on June 30, 2022, Thursday, at 3:00 P.M. The proceedings will be livestreamed and voting in absentia will be facilitated through the Company’s secure online voting facility.

Agenda

Call to Order Proof of Notice of Meeting and Certification of Quorum Approval of Minutes of Previous Stockholders’ Meeting held on June 23, 2021 Management Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 Ratification of All Acts of the Board of Directors and Officers during the Preceding Year Appointment of Independent Auditors Amendment of the secondary purpose clause (Article ll) of the Amended Articles of Incorporation Increase in Directors’ Per Diem for attendance in committee meetings Election of Directors Re-election of Mr. Medel T. Nera as Independent Director Other Matters Adjournment

A brief explanation of each item in the agenda is hereto attached as Annex “A” for your reference and guidance.

Record date. Stockholders of record as of May 16, 2022 shall be entitled to notice of meeting and to participate in the meeting via remote communication and voting in absentia.

Registration. Stockholders who wish to participate in the meeting via remote communication and to exercise their right to vote in absentia must register through the link provided in the company’s website at https://www.nat-re.com/investor-relations/annual-stockholders-meeting/ starting June 01, 2022 but no later than June 22, 2022 and submit the required information listed there. All information submitted will be subject to verification and validation.

Successfully registered stockholders can cast their votes in absentia through the Company’s secure online voting facility and will be provided access to the live streaming of the meeting. For the detailed registration and voting procedures, please refer to our Guidelines and Procedures for Participating via Remote Communication and Voting in Absentia as set forth in the Definitive Information Statement and published in the Company’s website.

Voting. You may vote in absentia, or through proxy. Voting in absentia is thru the online voting facility, the respective link will be emailed after validating the registration of stockholders. Deadline for casting of votes thru online voting facility is on or before 5:00 p.m. of June 22, 2022.To vote by proxy, you may download, fill-up and sign the proxy form found in https://www.nat-re.com/investor-relations/annual-stockholders-meeting/ and send the scanned signed copy to asm@nat-re.com not later than June 20, 2022. For Corporate Stockholders, in addition to the proxy form signed by your authorized officer, please submit a copy of the related Secretary’s Certificate, a sample of which is enclosed. Validation of proxies shall be held on June 24, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

Electronic Copies of Relevant Documents. Copies of the Notice of the Meeting, Definitive Information Statement, and other related documents in connection with the annual meeting may be accessed through the company’s website and through the PSE Edge portal at https://edge.pse.com.ph.

For any concerns, please reach us through asm@nat-re.com.

For complete information on the Company’s annual meeting, please visitwww.nat-re.com/investor-relations/annual-stockholders-meeting.

May 20, 2022, Makati City, Metro Manila.

Access to Notice of Meeting, Agenda Items and Explanation of Agenda Items, Proxy Form, Sample Secretary Certificate, Definitive Information Statement, Management Report, Financial Statements, SEC Form 17A and Minutes of Stockholders’ Meeting dated June 23, 2021 can be downloaded by scanning the QR code provided herewith.

Likewise, you may also download it from the Company’s website by clicking this link https://www.nat-re.com/investor-relations/annual-stockholders-meeting/#files.

Electronic copies of the same documents are also available at the PSE Edge.

For the Board of Directors,

(Originally Signed)

Assistant Corporate Secretary

