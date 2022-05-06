Belonging to the advertising and communications industry that specializes in winning people’s hearts and minds, DDB Group Philippines has always seized opportunities to create positive impact on society through its work and its people.

For the upcoming May 9 elections, DDB Group came up with an “Election Day” information and advocacy campaign, which captures anew its commitment to help shape society by encouraging people to go out and vote.

This election, after all, is a rare opportunity to fully harness the power of democracy – that is, in choosing the leaders who will assume government positions – from the highest presidential post to that of a barangay councilor.

“Voting is the basic foundation of our democracy. It is a right that we Filipinos should not take for granted. It gives us the power to choose the kind of government, and yes, the kind of country we want to see in the near future,” said DDB Group Philippines Chairman and CEO Gil G. Chua.

Notably, to give the 65.7 million locally registered Filipino voters the chance to fully participate in the elections, Comelec has signed a resolution asking Malacañang to declare May 9 as a nationwide holiday.

“We encourage all registered voters within the DDB Group of companies to set aside their deadlines and job orders for the most important task on election day, that is, to cast their ballots. There is simply no reason not to go out there and vote. Every single vote matters!” said Chua.

Like their employees, DDB hopes that all Filipinos will prioritize voting on Monday as their participation in this election is the most valuable contribution they can give for the country’s future.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.