Following the property’s highly successful launch, SMDC announces Phase 2 of Joy Residences

It is no coincidence that the savviest real estate investors are also the most astute. They do their homework early on potential assets, and they maximize returns by asking the right questions. Is the development future-proof? Is it sustainable? Will the area grow further and, in turn, drive up the property’s value?

Whatever the qualifications may be, SM Development Corp. (SMDC)’s Joy Residences passes all the marks with flying colors. Joy Residences belongs to SMDC’s roster of vertical garden communities, and boasts of the unparalleled convenience and integrated lifestyle it offers within Baliwag, Bulacan.

If the development’s remarkable sales performance is any indication — selling out almost all of its units shortly after its launch — then SMDC’s Joy Residences is, without a doubt, the fulfillment of any real estate investor’s dreams, be it for end-use or leasing.

Exceptional “15-minute city living” experience

Once known as a bastion of heritage and history, the first-class municipality of Baliwag, Bulacan has since evolved into a progressive locale that nurtures several flourishing industries, including furniture and automobile. The storied past and promising future of Baliwag makes SMDC’s Joy Residences perfect for those looking for a place rich in culture and opportunity, yet with a more relaxed and laid-back pace.

Living in SMDC’s Joy Residences means being granted today’s most sought-after integrated lifestyle. The setup embodies the “15-minute city” concept, where everything you need is just around the corner. It only takes a few steps to go shopping at SM City Baliwag, to attend classes, perhaps, at the National University, and to get to wherever you need to be through the SM City Central Terminal located across Joy Residences. Around the master-planned neighborhood, as well, are key institutions, including banks, hospitals, and government offices. This is exactly the advantage of accessibility investors are looking for, and then some.

Well-appointed spaces, through and through

Rounding off the versatility of the neighborhood is Joy Residences’ wide array of top-tier amenities. The development presents everything one seeks in a warm community — from interconnected linear parks for some me-time strolls, to a multipurpose covered court that encourages a well-balanced lifestyle.

There are also pools, a children’s play area, an exclusive park, and a clubhouse, among others, where you could make the fondest of memories with friends and family.

On top of it being in a prime, strategic location, it’s Joy Residences being a warm community that instantly catches the fancy of any homebuyer or real estate investor.

Find joy in accessibility, security, and profitability

The joy of adventure is at your fingertips with domestic and international travel made easy. Visit loved ones in various parts of Luzon with the nearby North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), which now also connects to South Luzon Expressway (SLEX). Explore the country and the world via the Clark International Airport, or the upcoming Bulacan International Airport.

Much like any property under the SMDC portfolio, as well, Joy Residences commands a high real estate value, primarily because it’s exceptionally managed and professionally maintained. You are assured that your investment is well taken care of, safe, and secure, so that you can focus more on the things that spark joy for you.

If you are looking to generate passive income and, in turn, financial security for yourself, SMDC Prime Key Leasing has you covered. The official leasing arm of SMDC provides leasing management services to help you ensure maximum yields over time.

Many have already recognized the promise of Joy Residences as a realization of their innermost aspirations. To accommodate more investors looking to own a piece of this community, SMDC has announced the introduction of more units opening under Phase 2 of Joy Residences this April. That’s another chance for you to choose and invest in a joyful future.

To know more about SMDC’s Joy Residences, go to www.smdc.com/properties/joy-residences/.

About SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

SMDC is the largest and fastest growing real estate developer in the Philippines. Championing perfectly integrated commercial and residential environments, SMDC provides every Filipino and its investors access to a sustainable and attainable cosmopolitan lifestyle. Through masterfully planned and award-winning complete developments, SMDC has been providing the dream homes of Filipinos in Metro Manila and other key cities in the Philippines.

