RICO HOEY faded in the final push, carding a three-over 73 to finish joint 60th in the PGA Championship that was ruled by Englishman Aaron Rai on Sunday in Pennsylvania.

In striking position early on with a pair of 70s then a 71, Mr. Hoey failed to regain footing and recorded three birdies against four bogeys and a double bogey in the last round.

The closing 37-36 dragged the Fil-Am ace down from his previous standing at 34th after 54 holes.

It was also far off the 22nd spot he held after Round 2 hostilities at the formidable Aronimink Golf Club but still, Mr. Hoey posted his best finish at the majors.

Prior to this, he missed the cut in his maiden appearances at the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club and at last year’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

For his four-day work, Mr. Hoey earned $29,218 (around P1.8 million).

Mr. Rai, meanwhile, stole the thunder from the elite cast of aspirants, firing a career-low round of 65 to capture his first major title and England’s first in the event since 1919.

The 31-year-old Mr. Rai got the better of his rivals in a thrilling back-nine shootout, gunning down four birdies in the last eight holes, including a jaw-dropping 68-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th, to seal his winning nine-under 271.

The 31-year-old from Wombourne beat two-time major winner Jon Rahm (68) of Spain and Alex Smalley (70) of the US by three strokes for the Wanamaker Trophy and the $3.69-million top prize from a record purse of $20.5 million. — Olmin Leyba