PHILIPPINE MEN’S FOOTBALL team coach Albert Capellas ruled out ace striker Gerrit Holtmann for the Filipinos’ home game against Maldives in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

The Spaniard tactician explained that Mr. Holtmann is recovering from the minor muscle tear he sustained last month and that his Bundesliga club VfL Bochum is bidding to retain its status in the German top-flight.

“It’s a very big risk if he comes with us and plays again because he has some muscle problem and his club is fighting to avoid relegation in the Bundesliga,” said Mr. Capellas.

“I would love to have him and he’s committed 100 percent with the national team. I know it’s painful for him not to join us but in the end we have to be smart to make the best decision for everybody.”

The absence of Mr. Holtmann, who has scored two goals in two appearances with the Philippine crew since 2022, left striking duties to the likes of Jarvey Gayoso, Bjorn Kristensen, Santi Rublico and Javi Mariona.

Still, the 150th-ranked Pinoy booters are favored against the No. 162 Maldivians in the Group A opener set at the New Clark City Stadium in Capas.

As for Mr. Holtmann, Mr. Capellas said they hope to have the 29-year-old on board in the next window in June, when they face Tajikistan, their strongest rival for the lone ticket to the 2027 Asian Cup up for grabs in the group.

“If he can rejoin us in June we have a very important game against Tajikistan,” said Mr. Capellas, who previously steered the side to the semifinals of the Asean Championship last December. — Olmin Leyba