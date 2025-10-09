Games on Friday

(Ynares Center-Montalban)

5:15 p.m. – Terrafirma vs Blackwater

7:30 p.m. – Phoenix vs TNT

TNT feels the itch as it launches a renewed bid for the PBA Philippine Cup title that eluded them in their near-grand slam run the previous season.

“If you look back at last season, I thought we performed pretty well. So, it’s a matter of continuing that,” said coach Chot Reyes, whose Tropang 5G won the Season 49 Governors’ Cup and Commissioner’s Cup then valiantly fought San Miguel Beer with a hobbling crew before settling for runner-up honors in the All-Filipino.

“We are by no means satisfied with how we finished the season and we hope to be able to improve on our last all Filipino placing,” he added.

Rey Nambatac returns to action after missing the Philippine Cup playoffs due to injury while Calvin Oftana, RR Pogoy and Jordan Heading are back in full strength after playing hurt in the finale.

TNT also loaded up with veteran Kevin Ferrer, athletic wing Tyrus Hill and guard defense-oriented guard Jio Jalalon ahead of its Season 50 Philippine Cup debut on Friday against Phoenix at the Ynares Center-Montalban.

“Our goal really for this season is to be the best at the things that take no talent. And that’s what for us TNT stands for. We might not be the biggest, most talented team in the league, but we strive to be the best in the things that take no talent — hard work, effort, team-manship, doing the extra mile, caring for each other,” said Mr. Reyes.

“We hope to be the best in those things in the TNT and hopefully, that would be enough to allow us to compete against the other more talented and bigger teams in the tournament.”

First up are the Fuel Masters, who are on a rebuilding phase under new coach Willy Wilson. Jayson Perkins, RJ Jazul, Ricci Rivero, Tyler Tio, Kai Ballungay and the rest are poised to give Mr. Wilson a winning debut at 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Terrafirma seeks the same for debuting mentor Ronald Tubid in the 5:15 p.m. curtain raiser against Blackwater.

But the Dyip led by Louie Sangalang and Mark Nonoy have their hands full with the Jeff Cariaso-coached Bossing featuring holdovers such as Sedrick Barefield, Christian David and RK Ilagan and added No. 3 pick Dalph Panopio and fellow rookie Jack Dumont to the mix.

Notes: Rain or Shine veteran Gabe Norwood, 40, is hanging up his jersey after the All-Filipino campaign. “I want to share with you all that the upcoming Philippine Cup will be my last,” the 2009 Rookie of the Year announced in a video message on Thursday. “One last conference, one last ride, one last flight.” — Olmin Leyba