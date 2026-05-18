AFTER getting stranded in the semifinals in four previous stints, can Rain or Shine (ROS) finally get over the hump and contend for the crown this time?

That’s something the Elasto Painters would certainly aspire for as they battle Barangay Ginebra in the Season 50 PBA Commissioner’s Cup Final Four, riding on the momentum of their impressive disposal of mighty San Miguel Beermen (SMB) in the Last Eight.

“I think that’s a good sign (beating SMB). We made the semifinals, yes, but this is just the start for us,” coach Yeng Guiao said.

Third-seeded ROS pounced on its win-once advantage to give No. 6 SMB the boot, 113-104, and advance to its fifth semis in the last six conferences.

With that, the squad also ended a string of playoff losses to the Beermen at the Season 42 Philippine Cup quarterfinals, Season 44 Commissioner’s Cup semis and Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals and Philippine Cup semis.

The last time ROS topped SMB in the post-elims was back in the Season 41 Commissioner’s Cup best-of-five semis, 3-1, and from there, the Elasto Painters collared the title with a 4-2 verdict over Alaska.

Is this a good omen for Mr. Guiao’s hungry crew moving forward?

The Jaylen Johnson-led E-Painters and the Justin Brownlee-reinforced Gin Kings begin their race-to-four duel on Wednesday night at Ynares Center-Antipolo in a double-header that also features the equally explosive dispute between defending champion TNT and Meralco. — Olmin Leyba