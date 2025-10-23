Games on Friday

(Ynares Center-Antipolo)

5:15 p.m. – Blackwater vs Rain or Shine

7:30 p.m. – TNT vs Titan

WITH GUNS still warm from its shooting spree in Vigan, TNT hunts for back-to-back wins and the solo lead in the PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at Ynares Center-Antipolo against Titan Ultra.

The Tropang 5G made it rain in their previous 110-103 victory over Converge on the road, with RR Pogoy (six), Calvin Oftana (four), Kelly Williams (four), Simon Enciso (three), Kevin Ferrer (two) and Brandon Rosser (one) combining for 20 triples and Rey Nambatac rifling in a pair of four-pointers.

The combined output of 22 conversions from beyond the arc, according to PBA stats chief Fidel Mangonon, marked the fifth all-time most in a game and third in TNT franchise history.

And Chot Reyes’ crew is expected to continue tapping this weapon, in addition to its stifling defense and hustle plays, as it shoots for a followup win and a leading 3-1 record in the 7:30 p.m. encounter.

If successful, the Tropang 5G will sit at the summit by their lonesome, leaving behind idle co-leaders Magnolia, Converge and NLEX at 2-1.

The Giant Risers are reeling from a two-game skid, unable to rise to the challenge in the absence of Calvin Abueva, who was sidelined by a hamstring injury after leading them to victory in their maiden PBA appearance, 100-96 over Meralco.

Meanwhile, Rain or Shine (1-1) and Blackwater (1-1) clash at 5:15 p.m. with the victor returning to the win column after coming up short in their respective preceding matches. — Olmin Leyba