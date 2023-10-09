Jiu-jitsu medalists hope sport booms after Asiad

1 of 2

AFTER delivering half of Team Philippines’ four gold medals in the Asian Games, jiu-jitsu queens Margarita “Meggie” Ochoa and Annie Ramirez believe they have paved the way for their lesser-known martial art to experience a boom in the Philippines.

Ms. Ochoa (under 48kg class) and Ms. Ramirez (under 57kg) struck gold side by side with the high-profile triumphs of pole vault megastar EJ Obiena and the men’s basketball team in Hangzhou, helping the contingent score its best Asiad finish in three decades at 17th.

Fellow grappler Kaila Napolis joined the honor roll in the under 52kg competition to also contribute to the overall harvest that included two silver and 18 bronze medals.

“Actually medyo matagal na kami nakakapagbigay ng magandang record (from other competitions) but I hope this time, mas malaking event like the Asian Games, sana po maging way or stepping stone ito para mas lalong makilala ang sport na ginagawalan namin,” Ms. Ramirez said during Sunday’s press conference organized by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) for the arriving athletes from Hangzhou.

“I guess napatunayan na rin po namin na iyung jiu-jitsu is a rich medal sport para sa atin,” she added.

Ms. Ochoa said jiu-jitsu suits Filipinos well.

“Sa lahat ng gustong mag-try ng jiu-jitsu, sana ma-inspire namin kayo na masubukan ang sport na ito kasi para atin itong mga Pinoy,” said Ms. Ochoa.

“Kitang-kita ninyo naman na kaya nating manalo dito. Sana mas dumami pa iyung mag-practice ng jiu-jitsu, hindi lang jiu-jitsu pero iba’t ibang sports na nakikita nating pwede tayong mag-excel,” she added.

Ms. Ochoa was sick during the campaign but this didn’t stop her from fighting on to get the job done.

“Tayo kasi kahit gaano ka hirap yung mga pinagdadaanan natin, nagagawan nating lagpasan iyun. In my personal experience kasi maraming struggle before and even though ganoon, nalalagpasan ko iyun at nakakabawi.”

The golden girls of jiu-jitsu and Kaila Napolis joined Mr. Obiena, silver-winning boxer Eumir Marcial, BMX bronze medalist Patrick Coo and the men’s regu team in sepak takraw that earned a historic podium finish in a media event held shortly after deplaning at NAIA.

POC president Abraham Tolentino led welcome for the medallists, who made good on his pre-tournament target of four golds, and urged the national government to provide full support to Team Philippines moving forward. — Olmin Leyba