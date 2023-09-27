SAN Miguel Beer has given Internet sensation Kyt Jimenez a chance to prove himself as a PBA player.

The Beermen signed Mr. Jimenez for two years yesterday, making him the lowest pick at 76th overall to secure a PBA contract.

“We had a chance to really take a look at Kyt (Jimenez) and the kid can play,” SMB team manager Gee Abanilla told The STAR yesterday.

Mr. Jimenez first made a name for himself online then brought his act to the MPBL with the GenSan team before applying for the PBA’s Season 48 Rookie Draft.

“He is skilled, he works hard and is very coachable. I expect him to improve some more when he gets his groove and confidence. But of course, he has to consistently prove himself in practice and when he gets the chance to play,” said Mr. Abanilla.

“Long way to go but he has a very good potential and he is very easy to get along with,” he added.

SMB also gave 35th selection Troy Mallillin a similar deal as it infused youth to its star-studded lineup led by June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Vic Manuel, Terrence Romeo and Jericho Cruz.

Similarly adding fresh legs was NorthPort, which inked 11th selection Cade Flores, No. 29 Brent Paraiso and No. 40 Fran Yu for two years.

Meanwhile, veteran James Yap is poised to extend his illustrious PBA career.

The 41-year-old Mr. Yap agreed to a one-conference pact with Rain or Shine, marking his 19th season in Asia’s first play-for-pay league.

The former MVP and current San Juan councilor took a break from playing during the 2022 elections and made his comeback in the last Governors’ Cup. — Olmin Leyba