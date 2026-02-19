GILAS PILIPINAS will have big man Quentin Millora-Brown (QMB) in its arsenal for its showdown with powerhouses New Zealand and Australia, after all.

This as talks between the camp of the 6-foot-10 bruiser and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) yielded a positive result, allowing him to join the Nationals for the crucial FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers second window campaign next week.

“After direct conversations with Quentin Milllora-Brown and his family, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas announces that he is en route to Manila from Japan,” the federation reported on Thursday.

“The SBP appreciates his continued commitment to the program. He’s ready to suit up for Gilas and is going to be an integral part of the current and future of the national team,” it added.

QMB’s participation was initially in doubt due to the absence of a contract, adding to the frontcourt woes of a Gilas crew that’s already missing Kai Sotto. The 7-foot-3 Mr. Sotto is still not 100% recovered after a year of recovery from ACL and should be in harness by the third window yet.

Mr. Millora-Brown is expected to enter the Gilas camp by Friday.

This is a welcome development for coach Tim Cone and Co. who will have their hands full against the Tall Blacks on Feb. 26 and the Boomers on March 1, in a pair of Group A home gigs.

The Filipino cagers will gun for their third straight victory after sweeping Guam in Window 1 while New Zealand will seek to enter the win column after dropping its first two matches versus the Aussies last time. — Olmin Leyba