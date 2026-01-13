For longtime habitués, the National Basketball Association (NBA) grapevine has a familiar way of sneaking in turning points, and often through the telling phrase “entertaining offers.” It was most certainly the language used when discussing the Grizzlies’ increasing interest in unloading Ja Morant. Not shopping him aggressively, not rushing a decision, but just “listening.” The hair-splitting notwithstanding, their newfound willingness to let go of an identity they hitherto willingly wrapped around their one-time cornerstone’s velocity and bravado is a veritable admission that lands with weight. No longer is it even about impatience; a once-clear future has become too blurry to protect.

Morant’s superstar arc is predicated precisely on his uniqueness, but the very absence of a linear path has turned into a hindrance. The explosive guard who not too long ago embodied the Grizzlies’ defiant rise to competitiveness has spent more time unavailable than unstoppable. Injuries, suspensions, and uneven play have dulled the edge that made him a viewing appointment. More unsettling for the blue, gray, and gold are the data beyond the noise: lineups without him have functioned more smoothly, and the roster reconfigured to lean on depth and pace has not collapsed in his absence. It may not make him expendable per se, but it does underscore his status as a movable asset.

To be sure, timing matters. The Grizzlies are not desperate for a reset. They are well stocked with draft capital and young pieces, and thus have a plethora of options to consider. Needless to say, the position of strength allows them to be measured rather than reactive. They are not chasing a savior; they are testing the market to see whether Morant’s value, diminished in the eyes of the public, still commands meaningful return from the vantage point of front offices. And therein lies the rub. A former foundational piece should bring back a king’s ransom; right now, it hardly looks like he will.

Make no mistake. Interest exists around the league, albeit cautious at best. Would-be suitors are weighing the electricity Morant brings against the volatility he carries. The modern NBA prizes reliability as much as brilliance, and he has, in recent memory, struggled to offer both. Potential destinations are being bandied about in rumor mills, but none with a tinge of inevitability. His contract is significant, and his recent history requires belief beyond analysis. Which narrows the field, and the Grizzlies know it.

The denouement may yet reflect a philosophical choice. The Grizzlies can recommit, absorbing the risk in exchange for the reward of a fully realized Morant. Or they can pivot, leaning into flexibility and control, trusting that coherence and continuity will age better than spectacle. Neither path is certain. Shipping him out would close a significant chapter; keeping him demands patience. For now, they are exercising prudence by “listening” carefully and weighing whether the future still runs through him or far, far away from him.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.