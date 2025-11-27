By Almira Louise S. Martinez, Reporter

THE Federal Land, Inc. (FLI) on Wednesday said that it seeks to encourage a more active lifestyle and bring new opportunities to Marikina City through its first football field aligned with the standards of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

“We believe that football brings people in, so it increases foot traffic, and in turn supports nearby businesses, and it creates an active environment,” FLI Senior Project Development Manager Caryl S. Rodolfo told BusinessWorld in an interview.

“We want the community to stay active, play together, and enjoy sport,” she added.

The football turf, which is currently working towards obtaining FIFA certification, measures 106 meters by 76 meters, with a playing area of 100 by 68 meters.

A FIFA quality mark is awarded to football fields that have undergone field and laboratory testing by FIFA-accredited institutes.

Ms. Rodolfo noted that the football field plays a vital role in the Marikina Town Center initiative that promotes the city as an emerging hub for business, employment, and leisure.

“Our vision really is for Marikina Town Center to be a hub for families and residents, and we believe that the football field is a step towards that vision,” she said.

“We want Marikina Town Center to be a place where people can not just eat and shop but also to play and connect with other people,” she added.

According to City Mayor Marjorie Ann Ang-Teodoro, the world-class pitch will help drive economic growth in the city.

“This is an opportunity for economic growth, especially here in Marikina. Facilities like this are something new here in Marikina,” she told BusinessWorld at the sidelines of the launch.

“We know that other athletes or people from other towns will go here and visit Marikina; they will rediscover what Marikina is,” she added.

Apart from the football field, the town center features commerce and leisure spaces that could boost local businesses within the area.

“We have 17 hectares of this prime location in Marikina,” FLI President Jose Mari H. Banzon said at the launch. “We’re still going to do much, much more.”

“What we’re doing is that we’re trying to develop it to be a complete community. That’s why we’re building this football field to complement the residential development,” he added.

The Blue Wave Mall, which is under the FLI, is also set to finish its renovation in 2026. The new features of the mall include sports and lifestyle facilities, such as basketball, badminton, and pickleball courts.

“We take advantage of the opportunity to renovate it by developing a sports center,” Mr. Banzon said. “Our vision for our Marikina development is to be the center for wellness and recreation.”