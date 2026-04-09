THE GILAS PILIPINAS women’s silver medal performance in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup in Singapore showed the country’s dream of making it to the 2028 Los Angeles (LA) Olympics in the event is no longer remote.

“To be the best Asian team in the Asia Cup is certainly a big honor,” said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Ricky Vargas. “They competed with skill, but you could really feel the passion in their game.”

“This is a big boost to SBP’s hopes of making it to the LA Olympics in 2028,” he added.

SBP Program Director Ryan Gregorio agrees.

“We’re looking at this event as a watershed moment for SBP’s 3×3 program. The women’s team has developed into a medal contender,” he said. “The key was the commitment from our partners in the professional and collegiate ranks in opening their doors to us, along with the support of our sponsors who believe in the program and our hopes of qualifying for the 2028 LA Olympics.”

The squad’s real mettle will be tested anew as it faces tougher competition in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup Qualifier this weekend in Singapore where the top three will advance straight to the World Cup set this June in Warsaw.

The Filipinas were bracketed in Pool B with the Brazilians and host Singapore.

Also fighting for Warsaw slots are Hungary, Lithuania and Egypt.

Kacey Dela Rosa, Mikka Cacho, Afril Bernardino and Cheska Apag should see action in Singapore although Reynalyn Ferrer was the one on the official list instead of Ms. Apag. — Joey Villar