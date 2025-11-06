Games on Friday

(Ynares Center-Montalban)

5:15 p.m. – TNT vs Terrafirma

7:30 p.m. – San Miguel vs Magnolia

TNT and Magnolia seek to join Rain or Shine (ROS) atop the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup against separate foes on Friday and establish a bit more distance from the chase pack in the tight leaderboard.

The streaking TNT Tropang 5G gun for their fifth win in six matches as they take on skidding Terrafirma (1-4) at 5:15 p.m. while the Magnolia Hotshots (4-1) target the same versus defending champion San Miguel Beermen (SMB) (3-2) at 7:30 p.m.

TNT and Magnolia share second spot prior to the Friday double-header at Ynares Center-Montalban with SMB and Converge close by at 3-2 apiece and Meralco (3-4) and Ginebra (2-3) also within striking range.

Acknowledging his team’s reputation as a strong starter but sloppy finisher, the Hotshots’ first-year coach LA Tenorio acknowledges the challenge of sustaining it all the way through and changing the narrative.

“Of course I want to be in this position rather than be in a different position,” said Mr. Tenorio.

“This Magnolia team is always on top but we know the experience. Hopefully, it’s a different story moving forward,” he added.

Mr. Tenorio’s charges expect a tough test with the Beermen back in the groove, winning their last three matches after a woeful 0-2 start.

A fourth straight victory by SMB will allow it to crack the Top 4 for the first time in the conference.

Last season’s runner-up TNT is highly determined to collect as many Ws early and avoid possible complications down the road.

“We know this is still a long way to go, there’s still so many tough teams that we have to face. So right now our focus is number one, rest and recovery, and then be ready for our next game,” said Tropang 5G coach Chot Reyes after their great comeback act against Meralco, 100-98, in overtime, on Oct. 29.

Standing between TNT and Win No. 5 are the Dyip, who are out to stop a three-game skid and try to move up to joint ninth from their current standing at No. 11.

Notes: Rain or Shine’s worst fear came true: Big man Keith Datu sustained a major injury when he limped out in the third quarter of the Elasto Painters’ 91-80 disposal of Phoenix on Wednesday. Mr. Datu, the team announced on Thursday, suffered a right patellar tendon rupture and will likely be sidelined for the rest of Season 50. This came as a huge blow as ROS is already missing swingman Caelan Tiongson and veteran guard Stanley Pringle due to injuries. — Olmin Leyba