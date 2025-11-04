Games on Wednesday

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

11 a.m. – AU vs JRU (Jrs)

2:30 p.m. – AU vs JRU (Srs)

SWEET revenge.

It came in the form of a 75-65 victory by College of St. Benilde (CSB) over a familiar adversary in Mapúa University on Tuesday that bolstered the former’s Final Four bid in NCAA Season 101 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Tony Ynot and reigning MVP Allen Liwag presided over the attack with the former dishing out 25 points and eight rebounds and the latter pounding out 12 points and 10 boards as the Blazers pulled one against the same squad that beat them in last year’s finals.

It was also CSB’s sixth win against three defeats, keeping them in upper half of Group B.

CSB coach Charles Tiu though said the past is all behind them and they’re just thinking of getting better each game.

“We’re just focused on the present,” said Mr. Tiu.

Mr. Tiu also showed concerns on how poorly they handled the ball as his team turned the ball 21 times.

“We made mindboggling mistakes in the second half. Good thing we defended well enough to win this game,” he said.

The Mapúa Cardinals, who were paced by Cyrus Cuenco, fell to 4-5 in Group A. — Joey Villar

The scores:

CSB 75 – Ynot 25, Liwag 12, Cajucom 8, Sanchez 6, Moore 6, Morales 4, Eusebio 4, Torres 3, Umali 3, Celis 2, Cometa 2, Oli 0, Ancheta 0

Mapúa 65 – Cuenco 14, Sapasap 13, Escamis 11, Concepcion 9, Gonzales 8, Nitura 7, Reyes 4, Igliane 0, Gulapa 0, Recto 0, Ryan 0, Lazarte 0, Callangan 0

Quarterscores: 30-19; 48-36; 64-58; 75-65