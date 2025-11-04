Games on Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

7:30 a.m. – UE vs ADMU (16U)

9:30 a.m. – UST vs UPIS (16U)

Noon – UE vs ADMU (Women)

2 p.m. – UE vs ADMU (Men)

4:30 p.m. – UST vs UP (Men)

7 p.m. – UST vs UP (Women)

REIGNING champion University of the Philippines (UP) wants payback on University of Santo Tomas (UST) to firm up grip of the coveted second seed in the UAAP Season 88 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Game time is at 4:30 p.m. with the Fighting Maroons, clinging behind leader National University (NU) (8-2) at 6-3, eyeing enough separation from rival De La Salle University (6-4) and Santo Tomas (5-4) for the desired Top Two laced by a twice-to-beat incentives in the Final Four.

In the first game at 2 p.m., Ateneo de Manila University (4-5) shoots for an end to a costly five-game slump that bumped it out of the Final Four picture against the winless University of the East (0-9), which will welcome back Wello Lingolingo from a four-game suspension.

But all eyes are on the Fighting Maroons, who got decked by the Growling Tigers, 87-67, in the opening day.

That lopsided affair was held at the Tigers’ lair at the Quadricentennial Pavilion Arena in España and with a neutral ground this time around, the dribblers from Diliman are hopeful for a different result especially on the crest of winning four of its last six games after a flat 0-2 start.

A stark contrast it is for Santo Tomas, in the middle of a three-game skid after a blazing 5-1 start for a tie with NU on top in the first round.

“They’re very competitive also as a team. For us naman, we will always focus on ourselves first and what needs to be improved on and definitely, every team naman, kung paano naman paghandaan, we’ll treat UST the same,” said coach Goldwin Monteverde, banking on Harold Alarcon, Francis Nnoruka, Rey Remogat and Gani Stevens to lead the way.

The Growling Tigers, led by super import Collins Akowe, are well aware of their struggle with no wins to show in the second round but admitted there’s no panicking in a bid to prove their resilience to stay in the Top Four. — John Bryan Ulanday