GENERAL SANTOS CITY — The tuna capital held its own among the sports poseidons from the acropolis and fittingly, it has a rising star tanker to thank for that.

Christian Isaiah Lagnason made the biggest ripples for his hometown with his fourth gold medal as GenSan cracked the Top 10 led by big guns from Metro Manila and Baguio in the penultimate day of competitions in the 2025 Batang Pinoy on Thursday at the Antonio C. Acharon Sports Complex here.

Mr. Lagnason, who started swimming with zero gold in 2022, on Thursday added the boys’ 12-13 200m freestyle in style to his harvest, clocking in 2:04.53 to reset his own mark of 2:08.35 in last year’s games in Palawan.

He previously won the 100m butterfly (1:00.55), 200M individual medley (2:19.63) and 100M freestyle (57.26) for new meet records as well to join the race for the most bemedalled men’s athlete pending the relay events.

In women’s division, Patricia Mae Santor of Manila surged ahead with six gold medals and one silver to break free from four-way tie after ruling the girls’ 17U 4×50 medley relay in 2:08.56 with teammates Kristine Jane Uy, Naomi Sy and Eliana Isabel Rodriguez.

The University of Santo Tomas standout previously won 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley, 50m, 100m butterfly events and 4x50m freestyle relay.

Ms. Santor also netted a silver in the girls’ 200m breaststroke.

She broke a logjam with Mabalacat’s FJ Catherine Cruz, Malabon’s Sophia Garra and Aklan’s Nuche Veronica Ibit with five golds each in a tightrope swimming race for the most bemedalled athlete who will receive a trophy made up from Lauan wood (Philippine mahogany) carved out from the old Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

But the spotlight is on GenSan’s own, the 13-year-old standout from Shalom Crest Wizard Academy who actually could have made it five for the race lead if not for his disqualification due to false start when he topped the boys’ 12-13 200m butterfly in 2:16.36, also a new record.

Bataan’s James De Guzman (2:20.75), albeit almost four seconds slower, claimed the gold medal in his place.

Behind Mr. Lagnason’s splash, GenSan is now in Top 8 with 11 gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals.

“This is the biggest sporting event in GenSan so I’m happy to contribute to our city with perfect 5/5 with all the records,” said the son of virtual assistant parents in full support of his dreams.

Mr. Lagnason, winner of seven golds in the past two editions for non-stop improvement since debuting with zero mint, is tied with Baguio City archer Chass Mhavien Colas with four golds for the top men’s honor as of press time.

Mr. Colas ruled the boys U17 recurve (334, 334, 668 and 6) for a sweep of his four events.

With only a few team sports finale on Friday, reigning champion Pasig (28-16-24) still tops the medal tally with Manila (27-25-21) and former titlist Baguio not far behind (26-14-18). — John Bryan Ulanday