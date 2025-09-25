NORTHPORT’S sale to Pureblends Corp. is expected to be finalized in the next few days, just in time for the opening of PBA’s Season 50 on Oct. 5.

While it’s not a done deal yet, NorthPort continues to serve its functions as a franchise. The Batang Pier attended on Thursday’s PBA Media Day activity under the old NorthPort banner.

Behind the scenes, the incoming owner has already started making changes, foremost of which is the appointment of Johnedel Cardel as the team’s head coach.

“This is a big challenge for me,” said Mr. Cardel, who is back after coaching Terrafirma previously.

Mr. Cardel will have at his disposal a crew led by Joshua Munzon, Calvin Abueva and Cade Flores supported by new acquisitions Aljun Melecio, Von Pessumal and Geo Ambohot. — Olmin Leyba