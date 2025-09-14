The Aces closed the regular season with a simple message: The early stumbles are most definitely behind them. A 16-game win streak — the longest closing run in league history — has vaulted them into the second seed and effectively altered the playoff map. The wins piling up, and how, underscored their identity. At the center of it all was A’ja Wilson, steady and forceful, turning a hitherto-wobbly campaign into one that now looks ready to make its date with fate.

The streak’s final note, a 103-75 dismantling of the Sparks, offered a snapshot of what the Aces have once again become. Twenty-two threes fell, a record that underscored the freedom with which the offense is now flowing. The ball zipped — 35 assists all told — between Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, and Jewell Loyd, while Wilson was, needless to say, everywhere, stretching the defense in one possession and anchoring the paint in the next. The margin was significant, of course, but what stood out was the control: a team playing unhurried, unbothered, and totally on its terms.

It’s goes without saying that Wilson’s case for a fourth Most Valuable Player award has become stronger of late. She finished the regular season with the WNBA scoring crown and second in rebounding, the only player to average more than 20 and 10 in multiple years. During the streak, she was even more punishing, pouring in nearly 27 with double-figure boards per outing. Coming on the heels of an embarrassing 53-point home loss to the vaunted Lynx early last month, her response speaks volumes of her credentials.

The embarrassing setback would have buried most other protagonists. Instead, the Aces found a different gear. The same roster that once looked disjointed began to click, with role players rediscovering purpose around Wilson’s steady dominance. The turnaround both improved seeding and reminded the locker room — and, by extension, the rest of the league — that they still carry their championship pedigree with pride. No one needed to say it outright; the streak spoke for itself, and the standings now reflect it.

Whether Wilson collects another MVP trophy will be settled soon enough. What matters in the meantime is that she has placed the Aces in position to contend, and done so in a way that leaves little room for doubt about who is driving them. Sixteen straight wins guarantee diddly-squat in the postseason, but they do cement beliefs. They enter the playoffs armed with the confidence befitting two-time titleholders, with the paradoxically calm and relentless Wilson at the forefront. Talk about making a statement.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.