THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is intent on sending a Gilas Pilipinas team to all four events slated in the Los Angeles (LA) Olympics in 2028 — men’s and women’s 5 on 5 and men’s and women’s 3×3.

“For our national teams, obviously, the goal is to make the Olympics. There are four categories in basketball and we do believe that we have a chance (to qualify in all),” SBP Executive Director Erika Dy said in the recent PSA Forum.

The Tim Cone-coached Gilas Pilipinas Men will start its journey in the Asian Qualifiers for the 2027 FIBA World Cup (WC) that will run from November through March next year. The WC will ultimately award seven direct slots to LA as well as determine participants in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT).

“As disappointing as the previous tournament — the Asia Cup — was, we’re actually still in pace of our goal of making it to the Olympics because the World Cup Qualifiers, that’s where it starts and that doesn’t begin until November-December,” said Ms. Dy of Asia Cup quaterfinalist Gilas Men, which will tackle Guam on Nov. 28 (in Guam) and on Dec. 1 (at the Smart Araneta Coliseum) in the Group A opener.

“So we have to regroup. I believe Coach Tim (Cone) knows what to do; he had a really good assessment of the previous tournament and he’s already working towards adjustments for this coming window.”

Part of the possible tweaks is the addition of new players to the original pool, including Quentin Millora-Brown.

“We’re working on those (adjustments). I just can’t make the announcements yet but I think Coach Tim has already talked about it, that he plans to keep eight to 10 players intact but probably insert some new names there to try it out,” said Ms. Dy.

Gilas Women, meanwhile, will get the homecourt advantage in the first stop of the qualifiers for LA, the 2027 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup. The Top 4 of the continental meet will advance to the 16-team OQT in 2028 where 12 Olympic spots will be at stake.

“So there is a big chance for the team and we’re hoping we can form a really good women’s Gilas team for the Asia Cup, which we’ll be playing at home,” said Ms. Dy.

As for 3×3, the International Olympic Committee has expanded the field in 2028 to 12 per gender from the previous eight in Paris. The women’s side, ranked 17th in the world, and the men’s crew, sitting at 45th, are determined to make the most of this expansion. — Olmin Leyba