JAPAN, the United States and Slovenia could spring some surprises in the FIVB Men’s World Championships scheduled from Sept. 12 to 28 at the MOA Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Japanese, Americans and Slovenians are teams expected to pose as the biggest threats to title favorites Italy, Poland, France and Brazil being ranked fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, in the current world rankings approaching the Manila event.

The Ryujin Nippon, fan favorites by Filipinos, should draw strength from Yuji Nishida, Ran Takahashi and team captain Yuki Ishikawa as they aim to go deep into the playoff round after early exits from their last three major competitions.

The Americans, for their part, will brandish an artillery headed by Micah Christenson, libero skipper Erik Shoji and Taylor Averill as they try to shoot for a podium finish and woe fans here.

The US were sixth three years ago but shocked everyone by snaring the bronze in last year’s Paris Olympics.

Of course, there’s Slovenia, which will parade supernova spiker Rok Mozic, who have spearheaded his country to consistent semifinal finishes in major tilts in the past.

Japan heads Pool G with Canada, Turkey and Libya, USA leads Pool D with Cuba, Portugal and Colombia while Slovenia is in Pool E with Germany, Bulgaria and Chile. Other possible dark horses are Germany (No. 8), Argentina (No.9) and Cuba (No. 10) as the 32 squads hit the final stage of their buildup for the Manila tourney.

Alas Pilipinas is in Pool A with No. 13 Iran, African champion and No. 23 Egypt as well as No. 42 Tunisia.

As host, the Philippines will open the 32-team conclave against 11-time African champion Tunisia on Sept. 12 at the MOA Arena after a star-studded opening ceremony to be headlined by K-POP group Boynextdoor. — Joey Villar