THE stage is set for Karl Eldrew Yulo, Olympic double-gold medal winner Carlos Yulo’s talented younger brother, to make a name of his own as he spearheads the country’s ambitious medal bid in the 3rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships unfurling on Thursday at the Marriott Grand Ballroom of the Newport World Resorts in Pasay.

Mr. Yulo, 17, is the country’s best chance at snaring a medal, possibly a gold, after training for months in Japan under Munehiro Kugimiya, the same Japanese coach that trained and molded the elder Mr. Yulo to what he is now — an Olympic and world champion.

“He almost won in a competition in Japan and he’s doing really well,” said Gymnastics Association of the Philippines President Cynthia Carrion during yesterday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Ms. Carrion was referring to Mr. Yulo’s performance in the just concluded All-Japan Championships in Takasaki, Japan where he suited up for the Sohgoh Gymnastics team that Mr. Kugimiya is coaching.

There, Mr. Yulo competed in the floor exercise, vault and horizontal bars and helped his squad finish fourth in the team event.

Mr. Yulo quietly flew in on Monday and should be ready for perhaps the biggest competition in his young life thus far.

“I think Eldrew will go for gold in the floor (exercise) and he’s also good in rings, vault and p-bars (parallel bars),” said Ms. Carrion, who is organizing the event supported by Smart, PLDT and Cignal TV.

Also competing is Elizabeth Antone, who copped a vault silver and an individual all-around bronze in the Asian Junior Championships in Jecheon, South Korea last June.

Interestingly, Ms. Carrion said they were granted by the FIG the right to field in a team in both the men’s and women’s divisions with the ladies also comprising of Sabina Tayag, Maxine Bondoc and Jellian Bantilan.

“I’m praying and hoping they survive but I think it’s a good experience for them because in the future I’m sure they’ll do better,” said Ms. Carrion.

Fittingly, Journey front man Arnel Pineda will sing the five-day event’s official anthem titled “Going for Gold” in the opening ceremony that actor and model Derek Ramsey is hosting.

Ms. Carrion said all 74 countries seeing action have arrived and all-accounted for. — Joey Villar