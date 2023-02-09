THE PHILIPPINE Columbian Association (PCA) launched the Metro Manila Tennis Open Wednesday with around P1.1 million to be staked in the event slated in May at the PCA’s Plaza Dilao indoor shell courts in Paco, Manila.

Jess Burahan, who chairs the organizing committee, said the tournament will last for three weeks from May 6 to 28 with a goal of drawing players from across the country.

Mr. Burahan said they will have several categories — men’s and women’s singles, age group levels, men’s and women’s team age brackets, mixed doubles, inter-collegiate and men’s and women’s doubles.

“The goal of this tournament is to discover those with tennis potentials in the country,” said Mr. Burahan during a recent briefer.

The event is the second their group is organizing as they are the same people who staged the 39th PCA Open in November last year.

And just like the PCA Open, it boasts big prizes as the men’s singles winner and runner up pocket P200,000 and P100,000, respectively, and the women’s champion and runner-up snag P100,000 and P50,000, respectively. — Joey Villar