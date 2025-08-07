RIANNE MALIXI’S title repeat bid in the US Women’s Amateur came to a shocking, abrupt end as she fell to Hong Kong’s (HK) Arianna Lau, 1-down, right in the opening round on Wednesday in Bandon, Oregon.

The top-seeded Ms. Malixi had to fight back from as many as three-down in the first five holes but managed to force the No. 64 Lau to a tie after 17 holes.

But Ms. Lau outgunned the Pinay ace in the nerve-wracking finish at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, firing an eagle in the par-5 No. 18 to spoil Ms. Malixi’s birdie and ultimately cut her reign short.

Ms. Malixi, an incoming Duke University freshman, took the heartbreaking result graciously.

“After a string of withdrawals, missed cuts, injury and visa (issues), I’m beyond grateful to have been able to play the US Women’s Amateur despite the last-minute arrangements,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Knowing that I’m back to square one with all the stuff I’m going through this season, I am still bummed that my week is cut short. This is disappointing as I was expecting a little better performance as the defending champ. But I know I’ve got the ability to get back at it and rise to the occasion once the rust is all brushed out with time, practice, and experience. The good (best) has yet to come.”

Ms. Malixi wasn’t the only marquee player to receive the upset axe in Round 1. American Asterisk Tally, the 2024 runner-up, got the boot after a 6 and 4 defeat to Australian Ella Scaysbroo. — Olmin Leyba