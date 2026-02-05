MIGUEL TABUENA turned in a respectable one-under 71 opener as he made his much-awaited LIV Golf League bow at the LIV Golf Riyadh on Wednesday night (early Thursday in Manila).

Playing for the 4Aces Golf Club (GC), Mr. Tabuena put his best foot forward under the lights at the Riyadh Golf Club in a spirited attempt to prove he belongs in the prestigious circuit against major champions and elite golfers.

After matching par in his first two holes in his backside start, Mr. Tabuena ran into a bogey on the par-4 No. 12. But that didn’t dishearten the Pinoy ace as he quickly rebounded with birdies on the 13th, 16th and first.

Mr. Tabuena dropped one more shot on the par-3 No. 5 to sign in with the 36-35 card that put him at joint 35th.

The four-time Asian Tour champion sat six off the leaders, 4Aces teammate Thomas Detry and RangeCoat GC’s Peter Uihlein going to the second round of the $20-million nighttime event.

Both debutants, Mr. Detry and Mr. Uihlein shot identical flawless rounds of 65 to share pole position ahead of Elvis Smylie of Ripper GC (66).

“First day on the job, so a little bit of a change for me, so a bit nervous,” said Belgian Mr. Detry. “I drove it so well out there, it made my job pretty easy.” — Olmin Leyba