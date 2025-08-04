NO Mhicaela “Bella” Belen, No Alyssa Solomon, no problem.

National University (NU) ushered in a new era without its power duo in style, completing a tournament sweep in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Davao Leg over the weekend at the University of Southeastern Philippines gym.

Vange Alinsug and Arah Panique took the cudgels from their seniors, who graduated and left a lasting legacy in Jhocson, by towing the Lady Bulldogs to a three-game wipeout to clinch their second straight SSL title.

Ms. Belen, now with Capital1 in the PVL as the No. 1 pick, was a three-time UAAP MVP and one-time SSL Season MVP while the overseas-bound Ms. Solomon clinched two SSL Season MVPs and one Finals MVP. Together, they won three UAAP titles in four finals appearances and four SSL crowns.

But the Lady Bulldogs remained formidable as ever with Mmess. Panique and Alinsug dropping 25 and 13 points, respectively, in a 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17 victory over the revamped retooled University of the Philippines after previous wins against Notre Dame of Dadiangas University and host Davao Selection.

While Mmess. Panique and Solomon provided steady leadership for NU, incoming UAAP rookie Sam Cantada made his presence felt right away by bagging the Best Player of the Davao Leg in a sweet transition so far.

Ms. Cantada was a former UAAP juniors MVP with Adamson University before committing to NU for collegiate play.

With a new trio of Mmess. Alinsug, Panique and Cantada, Mr. Meneses is hoping he has enough firepower to complete a three-peat feat for NU in UAAP Season 88 next year after also losing other veterans Sheena Toring and team captain Erin Pangilinan to graduation.

After a successful Davao leg, the SSL troops to Cebu on Aug. 22 to 24 for the Visayas leg featuring Ateneo de Manila University, Adamson University, University of San Carlos and University of Southern Philippines Foundation. — John Bryan Ulanday