IN celebration of their upcoming centennial celebration of its founding next year, the Harlem Globetrotters have launched the 2025 World Tour Asia that will be unveiled in the Philippines on Aug. 9 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The world renowned fun basketball team, which is famous for trick shots, signature spins, rim-rattling dunks and entertaining game, had sent its two members — Lou “Too Tall” Winston and Mark “Spalsh” Blunt — to the country last Monday to launch its much-awaited road show.

Messrs. Winston and Blount dazzled Filipino fans at the Tenement Court in Taguig City with the former impressing with a long-range shot from the fifth floor of the multi-level building that swished the net.

Organizers promise fans with pre-game offerings like the magic pass, post-game access, as well as in-game fan interactions with the Globetrotters.

The Philippine leg will open the team’s Asian Tour and will be followed with stops in Tachikawa (Aug. 12) and Yokohama (Aug. 29 to 31) in Japan, Seremban in Malaysia (Aug. 15), Singapore (Aug, 16-17), Jakarta (Aug. 19), Badung (Aug. 20) and Bali (Aug. 21) in Indonesia and Seoul (Aug. 23) in South Korea.

The Tour will be part of its preparation for next year for its 100th year since it was formed. — Joey Villar