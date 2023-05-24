THE SAMAHANG Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) is pursuing the right to host the Asian Youth and Juniors Championships next year for the local lifters to get the chance to compete against the very best of the region.

“For the first time ever, we are bidding to host the Asian and Youth Championships next year and hopefully produce more champions,” SWP President Monico Puentevella yesterday told The STAR.

The country is hoping to strike gold while the iron is hot after it raked in seven gold medals in last March’s World Youth Championships in Albania.

Prince and Albert delos Santos hauled two mints each during that memorable tilt.

“All five of our young lifters recently won seven gold medals there,” said Mr. Puentevella, who was also recently appointed media committee chair while currently holding the position as Asian Weightlifting Federation vice president.

Already, the nation has produced its first Olympic gold winner in Hidilyn Diaz and an array of potential heiresses headed by Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando plus a slew of young talents like Angeline Colonia, Ramos sisters Rosegie and Rose Jean and Rosalinda Faustino.

And Mr. Puentevella is hoping to produce more.

“That’s our goal, to produce more champions,” he said. — Joey Villar