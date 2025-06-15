REIGNING champion University of the Philippines (UP) just gained a solid backing for its title retention bid in the upcoming UAAP Season 88.

The UP Fighting Maroons partnered with Puma that will serve as its official outfitter for next season and beyond after inking a multi-year deal over the weekend at the Puma Flagship Store at the SM North Edsa in Quezon City.

The UP-Puma partnership is part of the sneaker’s brand to reaffirm its presence in the local basketball scene.

And the Fighting Maroons could not be proud enough to be among the world sports’ biggest stars that should serve handy in their mission to defend the UAAP crown.

“We’re truly grateful to Puma and the No Where To Go But UP foundation for this exciting journey. We started also with a lot of adversity,” said UP Office For Athletics and Sports Development Director Bo Perasol.

“We want to thank Puma for believing in the team, believing in UP and especially believing in the UP brand,” added No Where To Go But UP president Aruba Flores-Opida.

The UP-Puma tie-up came in the nick of time for UP’s trip to Serbia in a rigid training camp starting this week until July as part of its early preparations for Season 88.

All of the Fighting Maroons players attended the signing ceremony led by team captain Gerry Abadiano while the UP coaching staff was represented by assistant Christian Luanzon as head coach Goldwin Monteverde already flew first to Novi Sad in Serbia. — John Bryan Ulanday