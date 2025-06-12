ALAS PILIPINAS wasn’t letting Kazakhstan beat it for another time on Independence Day.

Summoning their best game to date since they were formed, the Filipinas smashed the Kazakhs, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19, marking June 12 before loud, flag-waving fans to advance to the AVC Nations Cup semifinals in Hanoi.

It was the Nationals’ biggest win thus, slaying the same Kazakh squad that beat them in the semis via straight sets in last year’s tournament at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Kazakhstan’s top spiker Sana Anarkulova did not suit up after getting injured the day before.

The Filipinas, who were led by Mhicaela “Bella” Belen (16 points), Alyssa Solomon (14) and Angel Canino (13), knew what needed to be done and just didn’t let the Kazakhs impose their will.

Alas has now leapfrogged straight to the semis where, as Pool B No. 1, it will tackle the Pool B No. 2, which is either Chinese Taipei or Hong Kong, while setting up a Kazakhstan-Vietnam dogfight.

Host Vietnam, the defending champion and tournament favorite, will finish at No. 1 in the first group regardless of the outcome of its last elimination round assignment with Australia, while Kazakhstan is No. 2 in Pool B even if Iran beats Mongolia in a match that was still ongoing.

In all, Alas ended up tied with Kazakhstan on top of Pool A with 4-1 records, and possibly, a three-way deadlock with Iran (3-1) if it ended up beating Mongolia.

But none of it matters as the Nationals will still be No. 1 due to their superior FIVB tiebreak. — Joey Villar