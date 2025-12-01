Games on Tuesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

11 a.m. – UPHSD vs Letran (Srs)

2:30 p.m. – San Beda vs CSB (Srs)

FOUR TEAMS, two eyeing to reclaim their throne and the other two aiming to end a championship drought, face off in a pair of titanic best-of-three semifinal matches on Tuesday in NCAA Season 101 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

University of Perpetual Help System DALTA (UPHSD), eyeing its first finals stint since reaching that far 21 seasons ago and a crack at a breakthrough championship in its 41 years in the grand old league, and Colegio de San Juan de Letran, seeking a return to the top after winning it all three years back, face off at 11 a.m.

San Beda University, looking to get back on top after reigning supreme two years before, squares off with College of St. Benilde (CSB), which is seeking a second finals stint and another attempt at their second crown, at 2:30 p.m.

Game Two is on Friday at the MOA Arena while a deciding Game Three, if necessary, is on Sunday back at the Big Dome.

While the UPHSD Altas will be coming in with the better elimination record, the Letran Knights have an ace up their sleeves — they’ve beaten the former in their one and only meeting in the group stage, 63-56.

“We just have to have the mentality that we will all start from scratch and we needed to work harder and play tougher,” said UPHSD coach Olsen Racela.

Letran mentor Allen Ricardo agrees.

“If it’s the playoffs, you throw away everything and just play for the win,” he said.

For the San Beda Lions, they hope to keep their mastery over the CSB Blazers, whom the former have beaten twice in the elims.

But CSB bench tactician Charles Tiu is optimistic of their chances.

“Might be the first time our team will be complete facing them this season so I hope it will be a difference this time around, although of course they will also probably be complete now,” said Mr. Tiu.

“Looking forward to going against them as it will be the third time in four years we will meet in the playoffs,” he added. — Joey Villar