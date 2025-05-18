Yesterday marked the season debuts of the Fever and Sky, and WNBA fans most certainly took notice. It wasn’t just because the set-to featured two sophomore stars with significant crossover pull, or that they courted controversy — together and apart — dating back to their college days. To be sure, any event featuring Caitlin Clark would be a sellout. That Angel Reese was likewise at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse served to keep backsides in seats (even those of the conference finals-bound Pacers) until the final buzzer.

The good news is that the match mostly lived up to billing. Never mind that it was a cakewalk for the hosts, who claimed every quarter in dominant fashion. When the final buzzer sounded, the Fever showed all and sundry why the deserve to be counted among the league’s legitimate contenders. Their 35-point margin of victory is the second-largest in franchise history, signifying their vast potential even as they figure to keep improving while assimilating new acquisitions.

Under the circumstances, it was probably only fitting that the encounter ended with Clark notching her third triple-double in the W, and that heralded addition DeWanna Bonner claimed the third spot in the career scoring list. Significantly, the latter did so via two free throws; the twist of fate enabled the six-time All-Star to take in the standing ovation from diehard followers of the red, blue, and gold. And, for good measure, things did get chippy between the Fever and Sky; the 2024 Rookie of the Year awardee was assessed a flagrant foul after hacking Reese under the basket, while favored pick-and-roll mate Aliyah Boston received a technical in the ensuing fracas.

As has been typical in the league, the game featured a handful of questionable calls. Boston, for instance, was merely trying to stop an angry Reese from charging Clark after the so-called flagrant contact. Because she was playing peacemaker, she didn’t even know she subsequently got a T; to note that she was shocked when informed of the development in the aftermath would be an understatement. Granted, the level of competition in the league is at an all-time high, making the task of arbiters difficult at best. In any case, the women’s advancement in the pro ranks cannot be stunted.; they are here to stay, and for good.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.