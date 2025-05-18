THERE’S more to it than just building a kingdom for the National University (NU) Bulldogs in the Philippine collegiate scene.

NU has won five straight and seven overall titles in the past 10 seasons but for coach Dante Alinsunurin, the ultimate goal lies outside the UAAP as the Bulldogs look to expand the success blueprint over to the entire Philippine men’s volleyball landscape.

“Its not only for NU, its for Philippines also,” said Mr. Alinsunurin as NU became the first team to complete a five-peat in the UAAP Final Four era with a 2-1 series win over Far Eastern University (FEU) in Season 87.

The Bulldogs’ rise to the throne wasn’t handed to them on a silver platter — this season alone and since their humble roots.

NU went unbeaten in the finals for its four straight championships before folding to the top-ranked FEU in Game 1 then winning the last two games capped by a 25-16, 28-26, 25-23 sweep in the decider.

But even before that, the Bulldogs started as a nobody in the UAAP, winning no titles in the first 74 seasons — until Mr. Alinsunurin, a product of Adamson University, turned the program around in Season 75 (2013) for their first-ever title, ironically against then — champion FEU.

The rest was history as NU lorded over the UAAP volleyball across all divisions with its women’s team also ushering in a dynasty under the watch of his fellow Adamson standout Sherwin Meneses and led by the three-time MVP and greatest Lady Bulldog ever in Bella Belen.

From there, Mr. Alinsunurin architected the NU dynasty that produced a bevy of national team and overseas players including Alas Pilipinas captain Bryan Bagunas, who both led the country to a historic silver-medal finish in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at home.

Season 87 Finals MVP Leo Aringo Jr., as revealed by Mr. Alinsunurin, is also bound overseas albeit with a year left in his eligibility for a larger goal than helping NU extend its dynasty in the UAAP that only proved the school’s commitment to the entire Philippine volleyball more than its own sake.

For the seasoned mentor, that’s the ultimate culmination of the NU dream and he’s hoping that the UAAP Season 87 witnessed by 14,517 fans in Game 3 for the largest crowd in men’s volleyball history is just the beginning. — John Bryan Ulanday