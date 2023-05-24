Team Standings

Marinero-San Beda 4-1

EcoOil-La Salle 3-1

Perpetual 3-2

CEU 2-2

Wangs Strikers-Letran 2-2

PSP 2-3

xAMA 0-5

x-eliminated

Games Today

(Ynares Sports Arena)

2 p.m. — CEU vs PSP

4 p.m. — EcoOil-La Salle vs AMA Online

DEFENDING titlist EcoOil-De La Salle University welcomes the Phillip brothers on deck in a bid to beef up their outright semifinal goal in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Fresh off their triumphant duties with Gilas Pilipinas, Mike and Ben Phillips return to fold for the Green Archers (3-1), who will try to make short work of the also-ran AMA Online (0-5) in the main tussle at 4 p.m.

At 2 p.m., Centro Escolar University or CEU (2-2) battles the PSP Gymers (2-3) in a key positioning battle nearing the homestretch of the seven-team tournament.

EcoOil-De La Salle looms as the heavy favorite, especially with the hulking presence of the Phillip brothers but is not keen on lowering its guard against AMA with nothing to lose and thirsting for a graceful exit after five straight losses.

“We can’t play relaxed,” said deputy coach Gian Nazario as De La Salle wants no further complications in their semis goal.

Only the Top Two teams in the tourney will earn free passages to the Final Four and all the remaining teams are in a free-for-all race to the finish with no shoo-in yet in the last three playdates.

One of them is CEU, which is out to get back on track of that airtight race following a costly 93-72 loss against Perpetual, when it tests the mettle of PSP (2-3).

“It’s a challenging stretch for us but it’s all about our desire, it may not be a championship but just getting better. We have to climb it. There will be struggles but it’s how we bounce back from a loss,” said coach Jeff Perlas. — John Bryan Ulanday