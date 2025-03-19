PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC) Chair Richard Bachmann on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to finance the Filipino boxers now that the sport will remain on the calendar of the 2028 Los Angeles (LA) Olympics.

“The Philippine Sports Commission stands alongside the global sporting community in celebrating this positive development,” Mr. Bachmann told The STAR. “We are fully committed to providing the support to all Filipino boxers aiming for success at the 2028 LA Olympics.”

Mr. Bachmann said boxing in the quadrennial games should boost the country’s chances of winning more gold medals there since the sport has constantly delivered the country medals including the last two Olympics.

Of the 18 medals the country won in the Olympics, 10 of those came from boxing, including bronzes from Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas in Paris last year.

“The inclusion of boxing in the sports program for the 2028 LA Olympics is a significant development for the international sporting community, as well as for our country, where the sport enjoys immense passion and support,” said Mr. Bachmann. — Joey Villar