MULTI-TITLED volleyball mentor Jerry Yee will need to give up his coaching job at ZUS Coffee in the professional Premier Volleyball League if he wants to continue handling four-peat feat-seeking College of St. Benilde (CSB) in the NCAA.

This came after the league wrote Mr. Yee and CSB a letter saying the NCAA bars coaches from the pros from coaching in the grand old league.

NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) Chair Herc Callanta of Season 100 host Lyceum of the Philippines University said the NCAA volleyball committee and CSB have already discussed the matter recently but have yet to come up with decisions or resolutions to the issue.

“We have received the letter of inquiry from the NCAA and we will respond accordingly,” said CSB Mancom representative Dax Castellano.

Mr. Callanta, however, said Mr. Yee could still remain with the Lady Blazers in another capacity, but not as a coach. — Joey Villar