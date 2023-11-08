UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help (UPHSD) continued closing in on sweeping both the juniors and seniors divisions of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99 chess as it paced both sections after four rounds at San Juan de Letran University’s Muralla, Intramuros campus over the weekend.

The Altas rode on victories by Genesis Borromeo and Carl Zirex Sato and a draw by Ronald Canino on boards one, three and two, respectively, in a 2.5-1.5 win over San Beda University.

John Marx Anastacio was lone casualty for UPHSD after falling to Adrian de Leon on third board. The result kept the Altas unflappable at the helm in the seniors’ section with 13 points, or 1.5 points ahead of No. 2 San Beda and two points atop reigning titlist Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU).

The FIDE Master Roel Abelgas-mentored squad also prevailed over San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 4-0, Arellano University, 3-1, and College of St. Benilde, 3.5-.5.

UPHSD’s high school team was equally impressive as it overpowered San Beda, 3.5-.5, to remain unbreakable at No. 1 with 12.5 points, ahead of LPU with 11 and AU with 10. — Joey Villar