Games on Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Creamline vs Chery Tiggo

6:30 p.m. – Cignal vs Capital1

CREAMLINE aims to keep its record immaculate as it shoots for win No. 8 against an unpredictable Chery Tiggo on Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Cool Smashers own the lone unbeaten mark after upending the Cignal HD Spikers in a gripping 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 23-25, 15-9 result Saturday and the former are expected to eye for another win against the Crossovers (5-4) at 4 p.m.

Bernadeth Pons is expected to carry the brunt of the scoring anew after dropping a masterful 27-point effort last game, including clutch hits after clutch hits in the deciding fifth set.

“I just want to be consistent and improve, even if it’s just by one percent,” said the 2024 Reinforced Conference MVP.

Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez could be a doubtful starter after encountering knee issues that limited her in their last outing.

But knowing the Cool Smashers, winners of a league record 10 championships, they are expected to dig deep from its loaded roster that is headed by Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Michele Gumabao, Pangs Panaga, Kyle Negrito and Bea de Leon.

The Crossovers, for their part, hope to bounce back from a painful four-set defeat to the ZUS Thunderbelles and reclaim their old spot in the upper half of the standings.

Facing off in the other match of the day at 6:30 p.m. are Cignal (5-3) and Capital1 (1-7). — Joey Villar