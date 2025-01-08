FOR a sport that is relatively just on its infant stage in the country, Philippine lacrosse has gone a long way.

Unheralded, the national women’s team was unfazed and played David against the sport’s Goliaths in securing a historic trip to next year’s prestigious World Lacrosse Women’s Championship in Tokyo, Japan.

The ticket was punched via a pair of emphatic victories over world-ranked Hong Kong and China at the start of the Asia-Pacific Women’s Lacrosse Championship in Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia.

The team is composed of Ria Lagdameo, Mallory Ngitngit, Bailey Truex, Olivia Pugh, Kaitlynn Lazaro, Caroline Roxas, Minka Martinez, Abigail Beattie, Kaila Stasulli, Daryl Coss, Andrea Macalalad, Sarah Nelson, Kylie Yap, Lizzie de Guzman, Cat Roxas, Carolyn Carrera, Nia Carrera, and Cailey Canessa.

Coming into the tournament unranked and as complete underdogs, the Filipinas sent shockwaves down the tournament area early with that giant-sized 14-2 decimation of the World No. 16 Hong Kongese and 15-3 destruction of the World No. 19 Chinese.

These two triumphs booked the country a breakthrough spot to the Worlds where it will join Australia and Taiwan.

The Filipinas were battling the heavily favored Aussies on Wednesday for a chance to stay unscathed.

But whatever happens, the country, which started to play the game — invented by indigenous North Americans centuries ago — only 12 years back, has already done something that will be remembered for a long, long time. — Joey Villar