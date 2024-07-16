CEBU CITY — The National Capital Region (NCR) has remained the lord of the Palarong Pambansa for the 17th straight editions.

It was officially booked by a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Western Visayas in the secondary football finals at the Borromeo-Dynamic Herb Sports Complex here at the close of the annual multi-sports meet for grades school athletes.

The Far Eastern University-Diliman booters came back from two goals down with a three-goal rampage in the second half in sealing the crown and the overall championship with a magnificent 98-gold, 66-silver and 74-bronze medal harvest.

It took the Big City bets a couple of days though before they got going.

When they did, there was just no stopping the NCR juggernaut as it struck from various fronts including gymnastics, swimming, chess, archery and the ballgames like football, volleyball and the sport that mattered the most — basketball.

The last time NCR didn’t win the overall crown was in Tubod, Lanao del Norte 21 years ago when it sent a token delegation, enabling Davao to win the crown instead.

When NCR returned the next year, there was just not stopping it from reclaiming its old place at the pedestal.

Calabarzon had a strong start and even led NCR for a couple of days but it got buried by the NCR landslide the rest of the way and wound up at distant second with a 57-51-53 haul.

Western Visayas was No. 3 with a 56-41-41 while Davao Region No. 4 with a 32-25-35 and host Central Visayas No. 5 with a 29-42-39.

Rounding up the top 10 were Central Luzon (25-37-45), Eastern Visayas (18-14-22), Soccsksargen (17-23-31), Northern Mindanao (14-27-43) and Bicol (14-15-20).

Meanwhile, Vice President and outgoing Department of Education secretary Sara Duterte-Carpio declared the weeklong meet officially closed in extravagant rites that was also attended by Cebu City acting mayor Alvin Garcia and Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Manotoc, whose province will host next year’s edition.

Mr. Manotoc, nephew of President Marcos, said they have built the 12,000-seater Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium just for the Palarong Pambansa.

“We’re far, but we’re worth it,” said Mr. Manotoc of Ilocos Norte. “We’re the only province that can offer you a slice of Boracay, Baguio and Dubai all in one province of Ilocos Norte.” — Joey Villar