ALRON ALONZO rediscovered his groove late as he repulsed Krenz Valena in an epic 21-11, 12-21, 21-14 win that sealed College of St. Benilde (CSB) a 2-1 win over San Beda University and the NCAA Season 100 men’s seniors badminton title at the Centro Atletico in Cubao on Thursday.

CSB’s other win came in the first singles where Michael Garcia routed Mel de Vera, 21-17, 21-14, while San Beda equalized following a 21-14, 21-10 triumph by Arjay Lazareto and Joaquin Pollentes over Ronnie Mullet and Troy Oliveros in the doubles.

It was the Blazers second men’s seniors crown in the sport with the first coming nine years ago.

Earlier, San Sebastian College-Recoletos claimed its second straight juniors crown by blanking San Beda on wins by eventual MVP Seth Quiambao over Ron Ezekial Zakarias, 21-17, 21-8, in the singles and Giet Linaban and JV Lanuza over Adrien Villegas and Allen Lopina, 21-9, 21-12, in the doubles.

Meanwhile, in chess at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay, San Beda and Lyceum of the Philippines University arranged a title showdown after pulling off nail-biting victories in the Final Four Wednesday night.

The Lions fought the Jose Rizal University Bombers to a 2-2 standoff but took the win and the finals berth after finishing with a better tiebreak of having the higher board victory courtesy of Johann Cedrickl Gaddi on board three.

The Pirates, for their part, relied on the board four win of Jorge Delgado, Jr. to dethrone last year’s titlist University of Perpetual Help, 2.5-1.5, and advance to the finals where they hope to reclaim the title they last won four years ago.

San Beda is eyeing its first crown since winning 32 years ago. — Joey Villar