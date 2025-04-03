Games on Friday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5 p.m. – Terrafirma vs Phoenix

7:30 p.m. – Meralco vs Converge

FOR the first time in its PBA stint, Meralco heads into a tournament as the reigning champion that 11 others are plotting to take down.

And the Bolts are determined to face the heavy challenge head on and keep the coveted Philippine Cup crown that they seized on the historic night of June 16, 2024 over multi-titled San Miguel Beer, 4-2.

But it’s going to be a tough road back to the throne.

And a grueling kickoff slate that tests Meralco against vastly improved Converge in Friday’s conference opener at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium then Terrafirma (Sunday), SMB (April 9) and Phoenix (April 13) with short turnaround times in between.

“We’re just locked in on this stretch. We were given four games in the next nine days then one game in a month (after this) so balancing what we do leading up to those five games is important,” coach Luigi Trillo told The STAR on Thursday.

Mr. Trillo said in the absence of an import, who normally plays 40 minutes a night, Meralco’s support crew will have to do more to support stalwarts such as Chris Newsome, Cliff Hodge, Chris Banchero, Bong Quinto, Raymond Almazan and Allein Maliksi.

In the last four months since Meralco’s milestone, the rest of the field had beefed up their rosters.

One such team is Converge, Meralco’s opponent at 7:30 p.m. following the curtain raiser between Terrafirma and Phoenix at 5 p.m.

The FiberXers expect to fully unleash Justin Baltazar and Jordan Heading after their mid-conference entry and Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinal run. The squad has also acquired Rey Suerte via trade and Jackson Corpuz from free agency to fortify the cast bannered by Alec Stockton, Justin Arana and Schonny Winston.

Meralco got stuck in the quarterfinals of the last two conferences, losing to Barangay Ginebra via a 0-3 sweep in the Governors’ Cup and 1-2 in the Commissioner’s Cup, so motivation is another weapon it could use in this title defense. — Olmin Leyba