THE PHILIPPINES will try to thread the proverbial eye of the needle as it shoots for a place in next year’s World Cup as it sees action in the WBSC Men’s Softball Group A Qualifiers slated June 12 to 16 in Hermosillo, Mexico.

The Cebuana Lhuillier-backed Blu Boys will hope to finish in the top two in their bracket where they face tough rivals in Australia, the reigning champion and world No. 1 Australia, Venezuela, host Mexico, Dominican Republic and European titlist Czech Republic.

Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines President Jean Henri Lhuillier wished the team success before the Blu Boys left a few days back.

“We are incredibly proud of the Blu Boys and their journey so far,” said Mr. Lhuillier. “This team has shown immense dedication and talent, and we are confident they will represent the Philippines with great honor and determination. We look forward to seeing them in action and cheering them on as they aim for the top,” he added.

The country will first battle the Dominican Republic Wednesday and then will tackle Australia the next day and followed by Mexico June 14 and Venezuela and Czechia in a double-header June 15.

If the Filipinos make it through and end up in the top two, they will book a ticket to next year’s World Cup in Prince Albert, Canada where they would face the cream of the crop of the sport.

A total of 18 countries divided into three brackets are battling for those precious World Cup seats. — Joey Villar