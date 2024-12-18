FILIPINO chess star Daniel Quizon received another P1 million for achieving the Grandmaster (GM) feat in last September’s Budapest Olympiad.

Mr. Quizon received it from David Almirol, co-founder of the Kamatyas Chess Club and a generous chess patron, recently right after the former topped a tournament the former bankrolled at the SM Southmall.

“It’s an early Christmas gift for me, thank you sir David Almirol at sa Kamatyas Chess Club,” said the 20-year-old Mr. Quizon, who is now seeking to reach the 2600 super-GM plateau.

Kamatyas President International Master Roderick Nava and Mr. Quizon’s parents Jovito and Analyn witnessed the simple ceremony.

Just last month, Mr. Quizon received P1 million from Dasmariñas City and P100,000 from National Chess Federation of the Philippines Chief Butch Pichay.

Mr. Almirol had long planned to reward Mr. Quizon for his feat.

But it was only just now that he made it happen.

Interestingly, Mr. Quizon topped the 14th edition of the Kamatyas rapid chess tournament, his seventh in all in the tournament.

It earned Mr. Quizon P30,000.

It was another day at the office for Mr. Quizon. — Joey Villar