FARM FRESH owner Frank Lao yesterday made a humble plea to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) to allow Fil-Am setter Alohi Robins-Hardy to play in the All-Filipino Conference unfolding Friday at the PhilSports Arena.

“After the PVL draft, there was an agreement between me and Mr. Palou that Alohi (Robins-Hardy) can play provided that she presents a valid Philippine passport,” said Mr. Lao in a statement referring to PVL President Ricky Palou.

“That’s why I was shocked to learn that she can’t play unless she joins the PVL draft. It was really frustrating to know that they will not allow her to compete unless she joins the draft, which will happen next year,” he added.

Mr. Lao’s message was conveyed by Farm Fresh team managers Kiara Cruz and CK Kanapi-Daniolco and legal counsel Donn Kapunan in yesterday’s media briefer in San Juan.

But the plea fell on deaf ears as the league decided with finality also yesterday to stick with its earlier statement to have Ms. Robins-Hardy undergo the mandatory draft next year for players who haven’t seen action in the league regardless of age.

“Much as we would like Alohi to play, we have rules to follow. Our rules are very clear. Player Alohi must go through the draft,” Mr. Palou told The STAR.

Mr. Lao said they were also told to get the nod of the majority of its league members for the request to be considered. — Joey Villar