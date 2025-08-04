Games on Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Akari

6:30 p.m. – ZUS vs Choco Mucho

PETRO GAZZ and Akari face off and ZUS Coffee and Choco Mucho clash on Tuesday for the last two quarterfinals berths in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) on Tour at the PhilSports Arena.

Attention is expected to focus heavily on the 4 p.m. duel pitting the Angels, the reigning All-Filipino Conference champions, and the Chargers, the Reinforced Conference runners up.

Missing some of its key players who are currently doing national team duties, Petro Gazz and Akari both struggled in the group phase and finished as Pool A No. 4 and Pool B No. 5 with 2-3 cards.

The Angels will continue to fly without wings as they haven’t officially appointed a successor to former coach Koji Tsuzurabara, who already parted ways with the team and returned to Japan.

Brian Esquibel, the assistant coach, handled the reins on the interim in the franchise’s 20-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-17 win in the final Pool B play date on Tuesday at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur.

Also aiming to advance are the Pool B No. 4 Thunderbelles and the Pool A No. 5 Flying Titans, who battle at 6:30 p.m. — Joey Villar